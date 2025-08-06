Upcoming book to tell the story of how a Lake Oswego entrepreneur created a multimillion dollar bag business

Like she did as a stewardess for more than three decades, Dixie Powers is quick to make small talk with strangers and acquaintances alike.

While sitting at a downtown Lake Oswego coffee shop on a sunny day, she converses with the owners of cute dogs, like one Boston terrier, as well as her local neighbors and those donning crossbody bags across their torso.

“I always carry my baggallini,” one person exclaims. “They’re everywhere.”

With the help of Oregon Historical Society President Kerry Tymchuk, Powers — the creator of baggallini — is working on a memoir that will dive into her early life growing up in Salem, her long career as a stewardess and how she transformed baggallini from simply a useful product for colleagues into a popular brand that sold for just under $40 million.

An unlikely entrepreneur

The greatest gift Powers ever received was a license plate frame from her sister — which is affixed to her car — that suggests she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School for business.

Powers’ father, Larry, a successful businessman himself who died in 1975, had always wanted her to attend the school. However, for Powers, academic success wasn’t in the cards.

In fact, Powers’ business success may surprise her teachers and those she grew up with — she would routinely skip class with her friend Sally to drive to the Oregon coast. She said she was caught skipping 22 days her senior year — which undercounted the real number of days she missed.

“I was always grounded,” Powers said. “I didn’t like studying or doing homework. Ask me what I liked about it (school)!”

Following high school, her dad told her she needed to find direction in life and began charging her rent for her childhood room.

Inspiration arose when Powers was afflicted with the travel bug upon a trip to Hawaii with her friend Carol, and Carol was later hired by United Airlines to be a flight attendant. Powers subsequently was interviewed and was hired by Delta Airlines as a stewardess based out of Chicago. She transferred to Miami the next year and then Atlanta the following year to fly the new Boeing 747s.

Powers enjoyed traveling as well as learning the lives and jobs of the passengers. She grew adept at smoothing over unhappy passengers — giving them a double serving of alcohol, for instance, if they were imbibing.

“All of a sudden my horizons had broadened unbelievably so. I was flying here, there and learning the Southeast. It didn’t matter, laying over in Louisville or Birmingham, I enjoyed my job and I enjoyed the people,” Powers said.

How her business was built

Powers eventually signed up to work international flights, jetting to places like Bangkok, Thailand, Seoul, South Korea and Taipei, Taiwan.

During her layovers in these foreign countries, she became enamored with the street markets that sold seemingly high-value goods like bronze statues for very cheap. Thinking of her father’s entrepreneurial knack, Powers began to purchase the statues in Bangkok and then resell them to shops stateside. However, Powers tired of lugging heavy sculptures to the United States and embarked on a new venture — selling bags to flight attendants.

Powers realized that there was high demand and low supply of lightweight and fashionable bags that attendants could use. She also wanted to solve a problem affecting flight attendants who worked internationally — needing to organize foreign currencies paid by passengers. She and her colleagues had resorted to using ziplock plastic bags to separate currencies, but Powers envisioned a professional-looking bag with zippers in different colors as a better alternative.

“This is ridiculous,” she said of using the plastic bags. “There has got to be a better way.”

As for the name, that was hatched by Powers’ then-10-year-old daughter Brittany — who sang “You’re just a bag-a-lady, baggallili, baggallini” to her mother. Liking that baggallini sounded Italian and had the word bag in it, Powers registered her company’s name the next day.

The multi-million dollar business didn’t flourish overnight, however. Unbeknownst to them, the first order of bags Powers and her business partner Ann received were glued together, not stitched, and they fielded frantic phone calls from colleagues who said that their bags were coming apart. They gave them all refunds.

The manufacturer was the cousin of a friend who was a jeweler in Bangkok. When the two confronted their “friend” on their next trip to Bangkok, he informed them that the cousin was hit by a bus and died.

“Was Sammy telling the truth? Maybe not … probably not, but what were we going to do?” a draft of the book reads.

Powers felt she may have been susceptible to being taken advantage of because “I was a nobody and I was a girl.”

Luckily for Powers, she had made acquaintance with executives at Columbia Sportswear like Don Santorufo who were routinely on her flights. Over drinks, Santorufo connected them with a Taipei manufacturer that he trusted. If it hadn’t been for Columbia Sportswear, Powers isn’t sure if baggalini would have made it.

Together, they created a currency organizer, small wallet bags, tote bags, and other bags.

Business was booming from flight attendants and they started selling to other entities like the American Automobile Association (AAA) for their retail stores and The Container Store. Keeping up with demand while also organizing supplies imported from China was considerable work, Powers said.

“I unloaded so many boxes and crates and trucks of bags and stacked them in the warehorse,” she said, adding that for about three years she stacked the bags in her four-car garage at her home in Stafford.

After 30 years as a flight attendant, Powers worked her final flight in 2001 before leaving to manage baggallini full time. Baggallini’s annual revenue reached $1.5 million a year later and a 20,000-square-foot warehouse became too small, so she bought a 70,000-square-foot facility. Powers eventually began selling to major brands like Disney and Eddie Brauer and annual sales grew to $18.2 million by 2010.

“Baggallini’s sales and our brand name popularity continued to grow, and before we knew it, it seemed like everyone was carrying one of our lines and many of our products,” a draft of the book reads.

Powers sold the baggallini business to the R.G. Barry Corporation in 2011, prompting Powers to take her kids on a trip to Dubai to celebrate. Since then, Powers shifted her focus to real estate — she said she once sold a home in the West Linn area to former Portland Trail Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge and she recently sold about 12 homes in First Addition.

Despite what her license plate frame says, Powers never actually graduated from Wharton. Still, she wishes her dad had seen how successful she became in the real world.

“I think he would be very proud,” she said. “I think he would be very happy and very proud of the real estate and proud of the business I grew and made prosper.”

Powers isn’t sure when the book will come out but said that it is close to being finished. She hopes people who read it will enjoy it.