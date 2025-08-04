‘An abundance of squirrels’ and confusion about IDs: Lake Oswego’s police log

ACCIDENTS

7/25 7:52 p.m. An accident was reported near the 1000 block of South Shore Boulevard. An injury was reported.

7/26 4:28 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 3700 block of South Shore Boulevard. No one was injured.

7/26 7:20 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road. No one was injured.

7/26 10:19 p.m. An accident was reported near the 17900 block of Royce Way. An injury was reported.

7/27 12:01 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive. No one was injured.

7/27 4:13 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 4800 block of Meadows Drive. No one was injured.

7/27 5:24 p.m. An accident was reported near the 15000 block of Quarry Road. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

7/27 7:59 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 400 block of A Avenue. No one was injured.

THEFT

7/26 10:32 a.m. Tools valued between $300 and $400 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle near the 4900 block of Centerwood Street.

7/27 11:22 a.m. A caller said people were stealing figs from their tree near the 10 block of Becket.

FRAUD

7/25 2:25 p.m. A caller said someone used their son’s Social Security number to open accounts.

MISC.

7/25 10:00 a.m. A person had concerns about their neighbor’s loud music and motorcycle near the 500 block of 4th Street.

7/25 1:31 p.m. A caller said their neighbors were feeding squirrels and now there was “an abundance of squirrels in the area” near the 18400 block of Deer Oak Avenue.

7/25 2:03 p.m. Someone asked for help with checks that were bouncing from a person they’d set up a “brand deal” with.

7/25 3:09 p.m. A caller said a woman was yelling at them for parking on the side of the road near the 2000 block of Wembley Park Road. The woman was also taking video of the caller.

7/25 5:30 p.m. A person said they got a notification about moving in their home near the 4700 block of Parkview Drive. Police found everything was secure.

7/25 5:56 p.m. A DUII was reported near Kerr Parkway and Jefferson Parkway.

7/25 8:33 p.m. A woman had reportedly been “hanging out” in front of a home and taking things near the 18200 block of 65th Avenue.

7/25 8:38 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near South Shore Boulevard and Lakeview Boulevard.

7/25 9:53 p.m. A loud party was reported near the 3700 block of South Shore Boulevard.

7/25 10:13 p.m. A door looked like it had been kicked in near the 600 block of South State Street.

7/25 10:43 p.m. A caller said someone started kicking their door and screaming before running away near the 200 block of Evergreen Road.

7/25 11:12 p.m. A large group of people was seen lying under an awning near the 14500 block of Westlake Drive.

7/25 11:33 p.m. A caller said a bouncer took their ID and wouldn’t give it back near the 400 block of North State Street. They said they were 21 and from Florida, so the bouncer must have been confused. Police determined it was a legitimate ID.

7/26 2:49 a.m. Loud music was reported near the 70 block of Tanglewood Drive.

7/26 7:25 a.m. A resident said they had an acquaintance who was refusing to leave.

7/26 11:05 a.m. A caller said someone built a hutch that was blocking the fire escape to their unit.

7/26 11:31 a.m. A caller said they were firing an employee who had anger issues and was a bodybuilder, so they wanted an officer standing by in the parking lot in case there were any issues.

7/26 11:44 a.m. A resident was worried about a dog in a car that had its windows down “a few inches” near the 17900 block of Southwest Stafford Road.

7/26 12:52 p.m. A caller said they walked by a bank near the 300 block of South State Street and it looked like it had been “jimmied.”

7/26 1:49 p.m. A person said they got a call from someone who said they were Chinese and to “go back to their country.”

7/26 5:00 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/26 8:07 p.m. A loud party was reported near 6th Street and Evergreen Road.

7/26 8:10 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious looking vehicle with someone hunched over inside near Eagle Crest Drive and McNary Parkway.

7/26 9:58 p.m. Someone thought they heard gunshots near the 5200 block of Amberwood Court, but they were fireworks.

7/26 10:33 p.m. A resident said they heard a commotion, like someone throwing things around, and car doors slamming near the 600 block of 1st Street. They also thought someone was illegally dumping in the alley.

7/26 11:52 p.m. A man was seen walking down a path between buildings with a flashlight near the 17400 block of Holy Names Drive.

7/27 3:39 a.m. A car was broken into near the 10 block of St Helens Circle.

7/27 7:53 a.m. A person complained about noise from power washing near the 15400 block of Hallmark Drive.

7/27 11:42 a.m. A caller said a man was smoking fentanyl in a car near the 10 block of Monroe Parkway.

7/27 6:05 p.m. Kids on e-bikes were reportedly “tearing up” the soccer field near the 2500 block of Country Club Road. Police didn’t find anyone.

7/27 9:38 p.m. A caller said teenage boys harassed them and their friends. They were making jokes and repeatedly approached them, then pulled a gun out. It was not clear if the gun was real or fake. The boys apparently made threats to “shoot up the place.”

7/27 9:51 p.m. Kids were apparently honking horns and screaming near the 17500 block of Stafford Road.

7/27 11:24 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly tracking paint and hitting cones on purpose at a construction site near Iron Mountain Drive and Upper Drive.

7/27 11:43 p.m. A car with an unknown plate had been driving back and forth for over an hour near the 1800 block of Egan Way.