OPINION: Lake “WE-GO-SLOW”    

Published 9:12 am Friday, August 1, 2025

20 is plenty, down from 25.

Local streets and collectors

slow down LO’s new cry.

Changing city’s speed limit

next added to the list.

City council to consider

one more subtle twist.

Next step in the process

City Council on the go.

Won’t be long before

We’re known as “Lake WE-GO-SLOW!

20 might be better

driving slower on our streets

helping with city’s budget

road maintenance dollars incomplete.

Is it time to slow us down

maybe ponder access to the lake?

Or might it be a ticket scheme for

City to add to its economic bank?

Stafford road a mess,

peak times it’s stop and go.

Maybe 20 miles per hour at Luscher Farm

another solution for our SLOOOOW!

Changing city’s speed limit

next added to the list.

City Council to consider

One more subtle twist.

Next step in the process

City Council on the go.

Won’t be long before,

We’re known as city of “Lake WE-GO-SLOW!

Rick Cook is a resident in the Stafford area.