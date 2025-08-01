OPINION: Lake “WE-GO-SLOW”
Published 9:12 am Friday, August 1, 2025
20 is plenty, down from 25.
Local streets and collectors
slow down LO’s new cry.
Trending
Changing city’s speed limit
next added to the list.
City council to consider
one more subtle twist.
Next step in the process
City Council on the go.
Trending
Won’t be long before
We’re known as “Lake WE-GO-SLOW!
20 might be better
driving slower on our streets
helping with city’s budget
road maintenance dollars incomplete.
Is it time to slow us down
maybe ponder access to the lake?
Or might it be a ticket scheme for
City to add to its economic bank?
Stafford road a mess,
peak times it’s stop and go.
Maybe 20 miles per hour at Luscher Farm
another solution for our SLOOOOW!
Changing city’s speed limit
next added to the list.
City Council to consider
One more subtle twist.
Next step in the process
City Council on the go.
Won’t be long before,
We’re known as city of “Lake WE-GO-SLOW!
Rick Cook is a resident in the Stafford area.