Go play: Summer concerts ‘roll on’

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue Aug. 9 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market is located in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Lake Oswego concert series

Cloverdayle will perform country music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6 at Westlake Park.

Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters will play Americana music from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 at Millennium Plaza Park.

Satin Love Orchestra will perform 1970s-style disco-funk from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Westlake Park.

Portland Festival Symphony will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Foothills Park.

Wilsonville concert series

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville’s concert series will conclude with a show from Norman Sylvester from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at Town Center Park.

West Linn concerts

Roll On, a country music band, will then perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at Tanner Creek Park.

Beat Division will play at the same place and time Thursday, Aug. 14.