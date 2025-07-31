Lake Oswego firefighters simulate search-and-rescue at soon-to-be demolished church site

The forthcoming transformation of the Bethlehem Christian Preschool and former church on Stafford Road into a housing development provided a unique training opportunity for the Lake Oswego Fire Department.

During sessions from July 29-31, firefighters put on their gear, climbed ladders and navigated smoke from a smoke machine as they simulated a search-and-rescue operation.

Developer Ken Allen is building 53 housing units across 11 subdivided lots, including 29 cottage units and 24 additional one-to–three-story homes for the site at 17979 SW Stafford Road. Prior to the demolition of the site, Allen allowed the fire department to conduct training there.

Kristine Artman, the assistant fire chief, said commercial fires are much different to tackle than residential fires. Larger footprints mean greater risk of getting lost amidst the smoke, there is more unpredictability in terms of fire conditions and the roofs sometimes collapse more quickly.

“As firefighters enter the building to search for victims, they have to be very aware of the amount of air they have in their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA.) Depending on your air consumption, everyone is different due to size, fitness, exertion, etc.. As you search you have to be very aware of time spent and budget more than enough time to exit the building,” Artman wrote via email.

In one of the exercises, firefighters threw a ladder to the second story and used a technique called vent, enter, isolate, search.

“This technique, called VES, or VEIS (“Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search) has the Truck Crew making quick access to the second floor room by laddering the building, breaking the glass window, and entering for a search while another crew member is using the thermal imaging camera to sweep the room for possible victims,” Artman said.

Artman said the department was excited to work at the site and that Allen was a great partner.