Checking in with the Champs: Lakeridge’s Chloe Huyler

They were the best and the brightest.

They were the strongest and the fastest.

They jumped the highest and the farthest.

They hit hardest, threw it fastest and won the most.

“They” were the champions of the 2025 spring season and the Lake Oswego Review is taking a moment to look back on their successes and check in on their summers.

Name: Chloe Huyler

School: Lakeridge High School, Notre Dame University

Age: 18

Sport(s): Cross country, track and field

Accomplishments: As a senior, Huyler won the Class 6A state cross country meet, and in the spring, won Class 6A championships in the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters

Summer Stuff: Since the end of the high school season, Huyler ran in the HOKA Festival of Miles, the Brooks PR Invitational and the New Balance Nationals Outdoor. Her best result came in the New Balance Meet on Sunday, June 22, when she took second in the 3,000 with a personal best time of 9 minutes, 20.02 seconds.

Fun Stuff: “The most fun I’ve had in my sport this summer was running in the Swiss Alps on my vacation.” – Chloe Huyler

Future Stuff: “Although it is bittersweet that I will no longer be competing for Lakeridge, I am so excited for my future as an athlete at Notre Dame. … I am really looking forward to training with girls that are better and stronger than me.” – Chloe Huyler