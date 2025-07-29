ACCIDENTS

7/18 5:47 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near Boones Ferry Road and Lanewood Street. No one was injured.

7/19 10:26 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 300 block of 1st Street. No one was injured.

7/19 12:49 p.m. An accident involving a parked car was reported near the 30 block of A Avenue. No one was injured.

7/19 3:25 p.m. An accident was reported near A Avenue and 10th Street. No one was injured.

7/19 4:40 p.m. An accident was reported near the 600 block of South State Street. No one was injured.

7/20 7:48 a.m. A vehicle hit a fire hydrant near 4th Street and B Avenue. No one was injured.

7/21 9:32 a.m. An accident was reported near Boones Ferry Road and Kerr Parkway. An injury was reported.

7/21 10:35 a.m. An accident was reported near Country Club Road and Knaus Road. No one was injured.

7/21 11:42 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 16400 block of Boones Ferry Road. No one was injured.

THEFT

7/18 4:36 p.m. A laptop was reported stolen near the 50 block of Kerr Parkway.

7/19 9:36 a.m. Theft of an undisclosed nature was reported near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road.

7/21 10:45 a.m. A bottle of tequila was reported stolen near the 600 block of North State Street.

7/21 11:20 a.m. A caller said someone stole their U.S. flag and threw it in the garbage near the 20 block of Cervantes Circle.

STOLEN VEHICLES

7/20 7:07 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen near the 200 block of 3rd Street.

7/21 1:30 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered near the 15900 block of Quarry Road.

FRAUD

7/18 7:29 p.m. A caller said someone opened a credit card in their name.

7/19 7:04 p.m. A resident said their husband’s credit card was used fraudulently.

7/21 12:21 p.m. A caller said someone used their identity to open credit at a casino in California.

MISC.

7/18 7:05 a.m. A person said construction noise was starting at 6:30 a.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. near the 200 block of E Avenue.

7/18 8:26 a.m. A caller said they’d been terminated from a job and the employer wanted to send their tools back to them by mail, but they didn’t think that was possible.

7/18 12:36 p.m. Someone had questions about traffic laws at North State Street and A Avenue.

7/18 1:38 p.m. A person said they hit a fawn with their car and it was hurt near Pacific Highway and Glenmorrie Terrace.

7/18 4:41 p.m. A dog bite was reported near the 5000 block of Foothills Road.

7/18 5:24 p.m. A resident said they heard a gunshot, a car backfire or a firework, then saw four cars “take off” near the 4100 block of Kruse Way.

7/18 5:26 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/18 6:30 p.m. A person complained about noise from a compressor, a saw and a nail gun near the 800 block of 3rd Street.

7/18 8:30 p.m. A caller reported a “known drug house” at an undisclosed location.

7/18 9:08 p.m. A resident saw two kids hop a fence near the 4700 block of Jean Road. They were retrieving a ball.

7/18 10:28 p.m. Loud music from a party was reported near the 1600 block of Devon Lane.

7/18 10:33 p.m. Three loud bangs were reported near the 16200 block of Pacific Highway.

7/18 10:44 p.m. Fireworks were reported near Tamaway Drive and Tolkien Lane.

7/19 10:07 a.m. A person said they were out of town and their camera picked up a vehicle that stopped in front of their house, then drove off, in the middle of the night at an undisclosed location.

7/19 1:04 p.m. A caller said someone threw a rock at their car window while they were driving near the 2500 block of Country Club Road.

7/19 2:16 p.m. A resident said kids were jumping off a bridge into the lake near the 3700 block of South Shore Boulevard and one of them landed close to their boat.

7/19 3:00 p.m. Someone had questions about parking downtown.

7/19 4:13 p.m. A car was seen driving from line to line and then stopped in the middle of an intersection near South Shore Boulevard and Lakeview Boulevard. It was someone learning to drive manually.

7/20 9:21 a.m. Someone reported nail guns and hammering taking place at 9 a.m. near E Avenue and 3rd Street.

7/20 10:07 a.m. A parent had questions about the age of consent in Oregon.

7/20 6:54 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle with two people inside it looked like it didn’t “belong” near Southwest Baleine Street and Kimball Street.

7/20 9:02 p.m. Loud music was coming from a restaurant near the 4800 block of Meadows Road.

7/20 9:14 p.m. A caller said their downstairs neighbor was pounding on their door and they didn’t know why. This had apparently happened before.

7/21 11:33 a.m. Someone wanted to get rid of guns that were in their car.

7/21 2:40 p.m. A baby deer was hit by a car near South Shore Boulevard and Canyon Drive.

7/21 2:40 p.m. A caller said they were trying to recover tools and their former company wouldn’t return them.

7/21 2:45 p.m. A resident reported secondhand information about kids jumping off a bridge near South Shore Boulevard and Maple Circle.

7/21 4:40 p.m. A man was yelling, threatening to shoot at someone and saying racial slurs near the 600 block of South State Street.

7/21 5:47 p.m. Kids were riding ATVs in a cul de sac near the 15200 block of Lily Bay Court.

7/21 7:04 p.m. Dogs had reportedly been barking “nonstop for two days” near the 4000 block of Carman Drive.

7/21 11:09 p.m. Someone thought they heard gunshots near the 5300 block of Parkview Drive.

7/21 11:51 p.m. A person heard gunshots or fireworks near the 5200 block of Amberwood Court.