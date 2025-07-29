Grigoire, Sturges, Burden to lead TRL girls polo returners

The Pacers said goodbye to a big and influential senior class in 2024.

But even after the Lakeridge girls water polo team graduated three first-team, all-Three Rivers League players from its 2024 TRL and Class 6A state championship team, the Pacers still have a ton of talent coming back to compete.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2025 fall season, the Pacers and the rest of the TRL’s teams will likely open play in the first week of September (schedules have not yet been posted to MaxPreps) and are undoubtedly crushing it in the pool right now.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in the opening games of the fall season, here’s a look at the top returning players who are expected to lead their teams in the 2025 fall season.

Lake Oswego: The Lakers took fourth in the TRL a year ago and reached the Class 6A state playoffs. Lake Oswego is expected to bring back two all-TRL players, including second-team junior Olivia Burden and second-team senior Delaney Carroll.

Lakeridge: The Pacers won both the TRL and Class 6A titles a year ago and are likely to bring back five all-league players for 2025. Lakeridge is expected to return first-team, all-TRL picks Teodora Grigoire (a sophomore) and Lauren Sturges (a senior), and honorable mention selections Ella Smith (a junior), Ava Wilburn (a senior) and Denika Campbell (a junior).

Around the rest of the league, top returners include: Newberg is expected to bring back two first-team, all-leaguers, including senior Sydney McDonald (she was the TRL Player of the Year) and senior Conley Blanchard, as well as honorable mention senior Whitney Rubottom; Tualatin is likely to return senior second-teamer Carissa Parry; and Tigard is expected to bring back senior honorable mention pick Kyree Dinovo.