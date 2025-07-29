Lake Oswego’s Sullevan Kirtz to lead TRL boys polo returners

The Lakers are ready to reload, not rebuild.

The Lake Oswego boys water polo team may have graduated three first-team, all-Three Rivers League players from its 2024 TRL and Class 6A state championship team, but that doesn’t mean there’s not still a ton of talent coming back to the lake.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2025 fall season, the Lakers and the rest of the TRL’s teams will likely open play in the first week of September (schedules have not yet been posted to MaxPreps) and are undoubtedly crushing it in the pool right now.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in the opening games of the fall season, here’s a look at the top returning players who are expected to lead their teams in the 2025 fall season.

Lake Oswego: The Lakers won the TRL championship a year ago, and later, won the Class 6A state championship. Lake Oswego is expected to bring back four all-TRL players led by senior Sullevan Kirtz (the Three Rivers Player of the Year and a first-team all-tournament pick) and three honorable mention picks – junior Kieran Lussier, senior Hudson Willingham and junior Owen Beaumont.

Lakeridge: The Pacers took third in the TRL a year ago and qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs. Lakeridge is expected to be led in 2025 by all-TRL second-team seniors Wyatt Sturgeon and Ethan Thomas.

Here’s what it looks like around the rest of the league: Tualatin is expected to bring back a group of four all-leaguers led by Kenji Kasubuchi and Fisher Tweten – both earned second-team honors a year ago; Newberg will likely return honorable mention picks Brock Mair, Dylan Clay and Nathan Smart; Tigard is expected to bring back honorable mention selections Micah Hayes and Daniel Shari; and Forest Grove will likely return honorable mention pick Will Howarth.