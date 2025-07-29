Lake Oswego Schools Foundation raises nearly $1.5 million for teaching positions 

While a physical education fundraising campaign didn’t materialize as some had hoped, the Lake Oswego Schools Foundation had an especially successful annual campaign that will pave the way for the hiring and retention of more teachers.

The foundation raised $1.47 million — slightly below its goal of $1.5 million but roughly 50% more than it had been generating annually the last five years. The foundation also received 87% more business sponsorships and endowment contributions grew by 140% .

The foundation’s total endowment is $2.5 million and $115,000 was raised during this campaign. The foundation’s fundraising was particularly valuable this year as the district recently cut positions in response to a $10 million budget shortfall.

“Our board was really energetic. We had a lot more volunteers this year. We have been working hard the last five years talking to parents making sure they know what we do, doing direct outreach to families, making sure people understand that we’re here, what we do and making our message simple,” foundation Executive Director Whitney Woolf said.

Woolf explained that for every $70,000 the foundation raises, the Lake Oswego School District is able to add one additional teacher, which supports additional electives and educational opportunities. The school district decides which positions contributions fill.

Woolf expressed gratitude to campaign contributors.

“The one thing about Lake Oswego that I am always in awe about is how generous people are and how much people value education. And also how much people really care about their hometown. Our donors know they are supporting kids, our schools, but also our community and that means a lot to them,” Woolf said.

Due to the budget shortfall, the school district decided to reduce the hours for elementary school physical education from twice every five days to once every four days. In response to a request from parents, the foundation established a separate campaign that would have funded physical education positions. The campaign, which started in late April and ended at the end of June, raised $114,000 toward a goal of $400,000. Contributors can either receive a refund (they have to request it) or the money will be transferred to the general campaign.

Woolf said the limited amount of time made reaching the goal a challenge and added that some parents expressed wanting to contribute to other positions like reading specialists or STEM instead.

“Was PE the right thing to choose? I don’t know. I do know that parents were very passionate about it,” Woolf said.