Drowning reported on Clackamas River near Carver Park

A man drowned on the Clackamas River over the weekend, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Units were dispatched to Carver Park after a woman reported her husband had gone underwater around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

Responders from the Clackamas County River Rescue Consortium, Clackamas Fire and American Medical Response recovered the missing man’s body at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a press release.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.