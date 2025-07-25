‘Go play:’ Summer concerts continue in Lake Oswego, West Linn and Wilsonville

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue Aug. 2 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market is located in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Lake Oswego concert series

Cloverdayle will perform country music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6 at Westlake Park.

Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters will play americana music from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 at Millennium Plaza Park.

Satin Love Orchestra will perform 1970s style disco-funk from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Westlake Park.

Wilsonville concert series

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville’s concert series will continue with a show from Hit Machine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31 at Town Center Park.

Norman Sylvester will perform at the same time and place Thursday, Aug. 7.

West Linn concerts

Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts will then perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31 at Tanner Creek Park.

Roll on, a country music band, will play at the same place and time Thursday, Aug. 7.

Movies in the Park

The city of Lake Oswego’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering Movies in the Park this summer, with a showing of “The Unbreakable Boy” slated for 7-10:30 p.m.Thursday, July 31 at Millennium Plaza Park.