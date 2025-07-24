Lake Oswego School Board begins new chapter and elects chair Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Following a hard-fought May election, the new Lake Oswego School Board is ready to get to work.

Newly-elected board member Katherine Lupton and reelected board members Neelam Gupta and Brian Bills took their oaths of office and began work serving the Lake Oswego schools community during a meeting Monday, July 21. The board also welcomed two student representatives, Lake Oswego High School student Max Kroger and Lakeridge High School student Nathan Ko, to the fold.

Further, the school board chose new leaders — Kirsten Aird as chair and Gupta as vice chair for the 2025-26 period. Fellow board member John Wallin served as chair in 2024-25.

Lupton, a district parent and former educator, earned a close victory over Kasey Adler in May while Gupta won a race against Lena Elbakshish and Bills ran unopposed. Lupton replaced Liz Hartman on the board.