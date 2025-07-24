Enjoy National Night Out in Lake Oswego 

Lake Oswego residents will have the chance to interact with neighbors as well as local first responders and other city employees during National Night Out from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

As of this week, 41 parties were scheduled across the Lake Oswego community. Events typically include food and games, and parties that registered by the deadline in June will receive an appearance from a fire truck or police vehicle, according to the city of Lake Oswego website.

The Lake Oswego Public Library rover vehicle and the Adult Community Center will also visit some locations. A list of neighborhood parties will be released Aug. 1.

“This is a great opportunity to get to know your City team and to ask that question you’ve always wanted to ask,” the city website reads.