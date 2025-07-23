What do Lake Oswego students think about their education experience? Published 11:08 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Lake Oswego School District recently surveyed more than 2,000 local students, gauging their satisfaction with their educational experience in a number of facets.

The district surveyed 1,376 students from grades six through 12 and 729 students in grades three through five.

Students responded favorably on all questions listed in the survey, with some variation.

They were particularly positive in terms of having friends and adults who care about them (95% of third through fifth graders and 93% of sixth through 12th graders), feeling welcomed and included most of the time (88% and 87%), their teachers believing they can do great things (88% for both groups) and schools helping them stay physically active and healthy (88% for both groups).

Responses were a bit less positive regarding whether their school cares about their feelings (73% and 71% said they did), feeling very or pretty proud of their learning last school year (84% and 82%) and learning about staying healthy and handling feelings/managing stress (83% and 81%).

Based on the survey results, the district determined that “students feel supported, included, and confident in school” but that there are opportunities to improve emotional support for all,” according to its presentation at the Monday, July 21 Lake Oswego School Board meeting.

The district further said that the results will guide planning efforts and student engagement. Staff and families will be surveyed in November.