Throwing water balloons at cars and driving golf carts to a fair: Lake Oswego’s police log Published 9:40 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

ACCIDENTS

7/11 8:54 p.m. An accident was reported near Summit Drive and Iron Mountain Boulevard. No one was injured.

7/12 12:47 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 300 block of 1st Street. No one was injured.

7/12 3:24 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near Jean Road and Pilkington Road. No one was injured.

7/13 8:05 p.m. An accident was reported near Kruse Way and Kruse Woods Drive. No one was injured.

THEFT

7/11 1:45 p.m. A tag was stolen from a vehicle near the 10 block of Jefferson Parkway.

7/11 6:57 p.m. A wallet containing $2,500 was reported stolen near the 17700 block of Jean Way.

7/12 6:49 p.m. A person believed they’d had their key fob pick-pocketed near the 100 block of A Avenue.

7/13 9:53 a.m. Jackets were reported stolen from two vehicles that were broken into near the 10 block of Touchstone.

STOLEN VEHICLES

7/12 8:23 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered.

FRAUD

7/12 8:56 a.m. A caller said their credit cards were hacked and had charges totalling $1,200. It turned out they hadn’t actually lost any money.

MISC.

7/11 11:30 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was parked while still running with a door open for at least 15 minutes near the 17700 block of Jean Way.

7/11 3:26 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near Ridge Lake Drive and Overlook Drive.

7/11 3:42 p.m. A person said their dog was bitten by a neighbor’s dog near the 15400 block of Brianne Court.

7/11 6:38 p.m. A caller said he’d been kicked out of their uncle’s house and he wasn’t being allowed to get his stuff.

7/11 6:47 p.m. A person said their 11-year-old son was shot at while at a swim park near the 3400 block of Royce Way and they didn’t know what was shot, but he had red marks on his face.

7/11 8:03 p.m. Loud music was reported near the 4000 block of Mercantile Drive.

7/11 8:12 p.m. Teenagers were reportedly yelling racial epithets at a passing boat near the 100 block of Foothills Road.

7/11 9:17 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/11 9:33 p.m. Someone said they heard gunshots near the 40 block of Eagle Crest Drive.

7/11 10:44 p.m. A large party with “very loud” music was reported near the 20 block of Iron Mountain Boulevard.

7/11 11:36 p.m. A caller said people who were hiding in bushes threw water balloons at their car near Boones Ferry Road and Douglas Way.

7/11 11:41 p.m. Fireworks were reported near the 14100 block of Bunick Drive.

7/11 11:45 p.m. A restraining order was reportedly violated.

7/12 3:05 a.m. A possible domestic incident was reported.

7/12 6:54 a.m. A fight was reported at an undisclosed location.

7/12 10:37 a.m. Someone believed their father’s caretaker was using a fake identity because they refused to get fingerprinted for a background check.

7/12 1:19 p.m. A child custody dispute was reported.

7/12 3:11 p.m. Menacing was reported at an undisclosed location.

7/12 4:28 p.m. Someone said they were being harassed by their husband as they were in the process of separating.

7/12 5:08 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle had its windows rolled down and vomit inside near the 200 block of B Avenue.

7/12 8:16 p.m. A man was either sleeping or passed out on a sidewalk near 2nd Street and Evergreen Road.

7/12 8:53 p.m. A resident said they were on a walk and saw a black car that was “coming at them in a weird way” near the 5600 block of Meadows Road. They tried to leave and then saw the car again multiple times and it seemed to be following them.

7/12 9:42 p.m. A man was lying down on a brick wall near 2nd Street and Evergreen Road.

7/12 10:29 p.m. A restraining order was reportedly violated.

7/12 10:45 p.m. Fireworks were reported near the 100 block of A Avenue.

7/12 10:55 p.m. A caller said someone threw a water bottle at their car near the 16000 block of Boones Ferry Road.

7/13 2:37 a.m. A woman looked like she was trying to break into a car near the 6000 block of Southwest Bonita Road.

7/13 3:30 a.m. Assault was reported at an undisclosed location.

7/13 7:09 a.m. Someone said restrooms needed to be cleaned up at a park near the 600 block of South State Street.

7/13 7:39 a.m. A man was lying on a flower bed near 2nd Street and Evergreen Road and apparently had been there since the day before.

7/13 10:05 a.m. A man was trying to enter a swim park when he wasn’t allowed to near the 3800 block of Lakeview Boulevard.

7/13 10:12 a.m. A caller said construction was going on and music was playing near the 300 block of G Avenue.

7/13 10:48 a.m. Someone wanted to know if they could drive their golf cart to West Linn’s Old Time Fair.

7/13 11:41 a.m. A person was worried about a dog in a car with the windows up near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road.

7/13 1:00 p.m. A possible DUII was reported at an undisclosed location.

7/13 2:06 p.m. A caller said paddleboarders docked at a beach on an island near the 1800 block of North Shore Road and they were running around on the property.

7/13 2:13 p.m. Someone said they were lost and needed help.

7/13 2:14 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/13 4:41 p.m. A person thought their car was stolen but it turned out it was just parked further away than they thought.

7/13 6:58 p.m. A restraining order was reportedly violated.

7/13 11:02 p.m. A car was broken into but nothing was stolen near the 17300 block of Holy Names Drive.

7/13 11:12 p.m. A person was concerned about banging on a wall they shared with another unit.

7/14 4:08 a.m. Three vehicles were broken into near the 17400 block of Holy Names Drive.