ODOT warns demolition work along Abernethy Bridge will cause elevated noise Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

As the Oregon Department of Transportation continues work to widen and seismically upgrade the I-205 Abernethy Bridge, aging infrastructure has to go.

ODOT warned that starting Monday, July 21, demolition on one of the bridge piers on the West Linn side of the river will cause significant noise for several weeks.

The “elevated noise levels” will last between 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and on some Saturdays. ODOT provided a 24-7 noise hotline: 503-276-7809.

ODOT also said that northbound lane closures would be in effect from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

The end of the I-205 Corridor Project remains scheduled for 2026. For more information visit https://www.i205corridor.org/.