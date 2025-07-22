Jaslyn Reed, Amelia Haj lead TRL volleyball returners Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

It’s almost time.

Now that we’re past the midway point of the summer, it’s less than a month until the official beginning of the 2025 high school volleyball season.

While our local volleyball coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “off-season,” – weight room work, club play, team camps etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18, while the first jamborees/matches are set for Thursday, Aug. 28.

West Linn, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge all kick off their 2025 seasons at a jamboree at Lakeridge High School set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28.

After that, West Linn plays its first non-league match at Barlow at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, Lakeridge hosts Ida B. Wells at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Lake Oswego plays at Lincoln at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4.

Other TRL openers include: Oregon City at Grant at TBD Thursday, Sept. 4; Ridgeview at Tigard at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4; Tualatin at Roosevelt at TBD Thursday, Sept. 4; and St. Mary’s at Tigard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in those kickoff matches, here’s a look at the all-league players who are expected to lead their teams in the upcoming 2025 fall season.