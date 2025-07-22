Lake Oswego business halts TSA PreCheck approval service Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A Lake Oswego business that provided locals with TSA PreCheck so they could skip long security lines at the airport has closed this portion of its operation.

Ticia Symonds, who owns Legal Locator Service on Bryant Road in Lake Oswego, has done travel services since 2021 and said business was booming initially. However, a considerable slowdown of late led to her decision to no longer do travel services.

She said via email that “the decision was based on a noticeable decline in demand. After reaching its peak in early 2024, the volume of TSA pre-check enrollments has steadily decreased, making it no longer suitable to keep the TSA office open.”

“We truly appreciate the way the community embraced this offering. It’s been a pleasure to serve the area, and we had the opportunity to meet so many kind and wonderful people along the way,” she added.

Legal Locator Service performs services like employment and tenant screenings.