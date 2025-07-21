Lake Oswego travel company joins forces with Expedia Published 7:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

The Lake Oswego-based Global Travel Masters has merged with Expedia Cruises of Tigard.

A press release from Global Travel Masters said that the merger will boost its business as the company will now have access to the “strength, technology, and exclusive offers of one of the most recognized names in travel—Expedia.”

Benefits the company cited included access to thousands of cruises and group rates, resort deals, personalized planning and more packages.

“I’ve always believed in putting the traveler first,” said vacation consultant Loren Masters in the press release. “Joining forces with Expedia Cruises of Tigard gives our clients even more access to incredible destinations, world-class cruise lines, and exclusive benefits—all while keeping that same warm, personal touch we’re known for.”

For more information, visit https://www.expediacruises.com/en-US/LorenMasters/contact.