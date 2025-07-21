Lake Oswego Review earns 24 awards in Pacific NW Better Newspapers Contest Published 2:51 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

The Lake Oswego Review took home 24 awards — including first place for General Excellence — in the 2025 Pacific NW Better Newspapers Contest organized by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.

The honors included recognition for reporting, photography, special sections and more. To be eligible, entries had to be from the calendar year of 2024. For the first time, the contest included entries from the states of Washington and Idaho as well as Oregon.

“I am always proud to work with some of the best journalists in the Pacific Northwest, but these awards are a good chance to reflect on the work we do,” said Lake Oswego Review editor Patrick Malee. “As local journalism continues to face an uncertain future, I hope community members will reflect on what these types of stories mean to them.”

Added publisher J. Brian Monihan: “I’m so happy for all our journalists to be recognized by our peers for their outstanding work. These awards are also an important reminder to our readers about the many stories we produce that have a direct impact on our communities. If we didn’t write these stories, who would?”

The full list of awards is as follows:

Best Special Section or Issue

First place, staff: Amazing Kids

Second place, staff: Salute to Veterans 2024

Best Coverage of Business or Economics Issue

Third place, Corey Buchanan: “How will major changes to real estate regulations impact LO industry?”

Best Educational Coverage

Second place, Mac Larsen: “Building blocks”

Third place, Mac Larsen: “Expanding horizons”

Best Enterprise Reporting

First place, Mac Larsen: “Culture surrounding LO baseball under question following complaint”

Best Feature Story — General

Third place, Corey Buchanan: “The lost road”

Best Feature Story — Personality

Second place, Corey Buchanan, “Lake Oswego writer and editor reflects on Emmy Award”

Best Lifestyle Coverage

First place, Corey Buchanan: ‘It’s very uplifting’

Second place, Corey Buchanan: “Lake Oswego writer and editor reflects on Emmy Award”

Best Sports Story

First place, Miles Vance: “Back in the game”

Third place, Miles Vance: “The Lakers step up”

Best Spot News Coverage

First place, Corey Buchanan: Jan. 24 coverage of winter storm

Second place, Corey Buchanan: ‘This is an important case’; “Men who filed Oswego Lake case testify”

Third place, Corey Buchanan: “Lake Oswego dad pleads guilty to drugging preteens”

Best Writing

First place, Mac Larsen (multiple stories)

Third place, Corey Buchanan (multiple stories)

Best Government Coverage

First place, Corey Buchanan: “At odds over Lake Grove”

Best Feature Photo

Second place, Jaime Valdez: “Budding firefighters”

Third place, J. Brian Monihan: “The force was with them”

Best Photo Essay

First place, Mac Larsen: “Back and better than ever”

Third place, Jonathan House: “Welcome back”

Best Sports Photo

Third place, Miles Vance: “All-state football”

General Excellence

First place, Lake Oswego Review