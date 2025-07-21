Published 1:51 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Gail Mary Larson

Gail Mary Larson, a devoted and beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2025, in Lake Oswego, Oregon, at the age of 87.

Born in Windsor, Vermont, to Alfred Francis Chase and Mary Helen Krupsky, Gail lived a life marked by her compassion, resilience, service, and deep love for her family. She was a longtime resident of Applegate, Oregon, where she and her husband “Swede” built their dream home in 1970 before relocating to Lake Oswego in 2007 where she spent the remainder of her life.

As a proud Navy spouse, she supported her husband’s career and motherhood through two wars and in the Philippines, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and California, embracing a life of service, family and adventure. Alongside her husband, after his retirement from active duty and until his death in 1984, she was also a successful business owner.

Gail later dedicated the 17 final years of her career to nursing in Grants Pass, Oregon, serving her community with care and compassion.

She found great joy in spending time with her loved ones and friends and traveling the world. Her passions included embroidery, sewing and swimming. Gail’s adventurous spirit, warm heart, curiosity, charm and unwavering strength touched everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard C. Larson and is survived by her five children: Richard C. Larson of Oak Hills, CA; Colleen Johnson and husband Marcus of Lake Oswego, OR; John Larson of Lake Oswego, OR; Paul Larson and wife Dena of Chula Vista, CA; and Laurie Borjesson and husband, Bjorn of Alingsas, Sweden – as well as her cherished eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She is also survived by her siblings, Chad C. Chase of Trinidad, Colorado and partner, Sally, Linda J. Frawley of Windham, New Hampshire, and Dr. Gerald Chase and wife Liz of Worcester, Massachusetts.

A memorial service will be held at River View Cemetery, 300 S. Taylors Ferry Rd, Portland, Oregon, 97219 on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. All who knew and loved Gail are welcome to attend and celebrate her remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in support of research for Peripheral T-cell lymphoma NOS.