‘Go play:’ Attend upcoming concerts in Lake Oswego, West Linn and Wilsonville Published 5:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue July 26 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market is located in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Lake Oswego concert series

Petty Fever, a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, will perform from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 at Foothills Park.

Norman Sylvester, an R&B artist, will entertain audiences from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27 at Millennium Plaza Park.

Cloverdayle will perform country music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6 at Westlake Park.

Wilsonville concert series

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville’s concert series will continue with a show from Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Kalimba from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 at Town Center Park.

Hit Machine will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31 at Town Center Park.

West Linn concerts

Jukebox Heroes will kick off the West Linn Music in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 at Tanner Creek Park.

Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts will then perform at the same place and time Thursday, July 31.