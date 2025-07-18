Learn about history, architecture and lore during boat tour along Oswego Lake Published 12:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Those interested in learning about all of the architectural landmarks and lavish homes along Oswego Lake may want to consider attending an upcoming boat tour put on by the Lake Oswego Preservation Society.

The organization, which advocates for the preservation of historical landmarks in town, will host the tour Sept. 7. The tour will include 13 boats each manned by a watercraft owner who is knowledgeable about the lake and can answer questions. Furthermore, ticket-holders can also purchase a champagne brunch at new lakeside restaurant Mann’s on the Lake after the excursion. Seats for the brunch are limited to 40 people and spots on the tour are also limited. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

“A seat on the Lake Oswego Preservation Society’s annual boat tour has proven to be the hottest ticket in town,” said Lake Oswego Preservation Society President Denise Bartelt. “The appeal of this popular event is not just the chance to spend a couple of hours on a beautiful afternoon (so far, so good) on Sept. 7 touring the shoreline of the main lake and Lakewood Bay but to local history buffs, architecture and preservation fans, it’s ideal.”

The tour is also the primary fundraiser for the preservation society, “whose mission is to preserve, protect and advocate for Lake Oswego’s built heritage and historic assets” according to the press release.

For more information about the tour or the preservation society, visit Lakeoswegopreserationsociety.org.