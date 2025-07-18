Enjoy movies at Lake Oswego parks this summer Published 5:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

On two nights this summer, Lake Oswego residents don’t have to pick between taking advantage of the warm weather and enjoying a movie.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering Movies in the Park with showings of “The Unbreakable Boy” Thursday, July 31 at Millennium Plaza Park and “Moana 2” Thursday, Aug. 28 at Westlake Park.

The movie showings, running from 7-10:30 p.m., also feature candy and drinks available for purchase as well as face painting, balloon art and free popcorn.

“Spend a magical summer evening under the stars with Movies in the Park in Lake Oswego! Gather your friends and family, bring a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy blockbuster films on a larger-than-life screen,” the city website reads.