Running backs to lead the way in 2025 high school football Published 11:49 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

You might not know it, but the countdown has begun.

There is now – now that we’re past the midway point of the summer – less than a month until the official beginning of the 2025 high school football season.

While our local football coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “offseason” – passing league, the lineman challenge, weight room sessions, team camps etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18.

After that, the first jamborees are set for Thursday, Aug. 28, while the first official games will be played on Friday, Aug. 29. Week One games including our local Class 6A teams include: Lakeridge at Nelson, TBA on Friday, Aug. 29; Lake Oswego at South Medford, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29; and Kamehameha, Hawaii, at West Linn, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

Around the rest of the Three Rivers League, Tualatin will host Clackamas in its opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, Tigard will host Sunset at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and Oregon City will play its opener at Grant at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

What’s going to happen in those kickoff games? I have no idea. And most of you – those who aren’t coaches of those teams or parents of their best players – don’t either.

Also unknown in our current era is this – which of last year’s TRL all-stars may have transferred to new schools? Again, at this point, I have no idea.

Here’s what I can share – if last year’s all-TRL players stay home for the 2025 fall season, here’s who looks strong for the coming 2025 high school football campaign.

West Linn : The reigning Class 6A state champion brings back eight all-league players and three all-state picks, including all-TRL first teamers (and all-state picks) Kalani Ioapo (a senior guard), Viggo Anderson (a senior running back) and Josiah Molden (a junior cornerback).

: The reigning Class 6A state champion brings back eight all-league players and three all-state picks, including all-TRL first teamers (and all-state picks) Kalani Ioapo (a senior guard), Viggo Anderson (a senior running back) and Josiah Molden (a junior cornerback). Lake Oswego : The reigning TRL champion and 6A runner-up brings back nine all-league players and five all-state picks, led by all-TRL first teamers (and all-state picks) LaMarcus Bell (a senior running back), Justin Craigwell (a senior linebacker) and Jalen Bauman (a senior cornerback).

: The reigning TRL champion and 6A runner-up brings back nine all-league players and five all-state picks, led by all-TRL first teamers (and all-state picks) LaMarcus Bell (a senior running back), Justin Craigwell (a senior linebacker) and Jalen Bauman (a senior cornerback). Lakeridge: The Pacers reached the 6A quarterfinals in 2024 and bring back 11 all-league players and six all-state picks. That group is led by all-TRL first teamers (and all-state picks) Ansu Sanoe (a senior running back), Noah Tishendorf (a senior defensive lineman), Killian Eddleman (a senior linebacker), Jaden Tragesser (a senior wide receiver) and Marcus Post (a senior safety).

Tualatin, which reached the first round of the 6A Open Championship last fall, has all-leaguers slotted to return at six spots for 2025, while Tigard and Oregon City will likely bring back all-TRL players at three positions each.