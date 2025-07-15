OPINION: Oswego Lake safety rules are being ignored and accountability is needed Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

I’m writing to raise awareness about a growing and dangerous situation on our lake — one that threatens the safety of everyone who enjoys it.

Our lake has long-established rules designed specifically to keep people safe. These include a clearly marked safe zone for kayaks, paddle boards and swimmers between the shoreline and a buoy line set approximately 100 feet out. Beyond this line, motorboats are permitted, ensuring orderly and predictable traffic. These commonsense rules protect everyone and make it possible for all to share the lake safely.

However, recent changes in access to the lake have brought a surge of people who either don’t know the rules or choose to ignore them. Alarmingly, about half of the newcomers are disregarding these safety zones entirely. We are now regularly seeing paddle boarders and kayakers — often with small children, frequently without life jackets — cutting straight across the middle of the lake, directly into areas designated for high-speed boat traffic. Even swimmers have been seen crossing the lake outside of the protected zones, putting themselves in real danger. This isn’t just careless; it’s reckless and jeopardizes the safety of everyone on the water.

Residents of the lake are subject to clear enforcement and fines if they violate these rules. Yet many of these new users face no such consequences. At the very least, anyone accessing the lake — resident or not — should be held equally accountable. A system that penalizes residents but turns a blind eye to others is not only unfair, it’s inviting disaster.

We are deeply concerned that if this issue isn’t addressed soon — through better education, signage, enforcement and accountability — someone is going to be seriously hurt, or worse.

Thank you for giving this important safety issue the attention it deserves.

Bruce Kerr

Lake Oswego