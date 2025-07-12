‘Go play:’ Rock out at Lake Oswego and Wilsonville concert series’ Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue July 19 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market is located in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Lake Oswego concert series

Soul Vaccination, a punk and soul band, will perform from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 16 at Foothills Park.

Petty Fever, a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, will perform from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 at Foothills Park.

Norman Sylvester, an R&B artist, will entertain audiences from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27 at Millennium Plaza Park.

Wilsonville concert series

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville’s concert series will begin with a performance from rock band Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17 at Town Center Park.

It will continue with a show from Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Kalimba Thursday, July 24 at the same time and place.

Wilsonville Skate Jam

The Wilsonville Skate Jam, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 19 at Memorial Park Skate Park, will allow skaters of all skill levels to participate in a jam session that will also include a prize raffle, gear giveaway and treats from Kona Ice.