Kids punching a port-a-potty and complaints about lake closure: Lake Oswego’s police log Published 11:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025

ACCIDENTS

7/3 8:42 p.m. An accident involving entrapment was reported near Kerr Parkway and McNary Parkway.

7/4 10:05 p.m. A hit-and-run accident involving a car and a bicycle was reported near South Shore Boulevard and Canal Circle. No one was injured.

THEFT

7/3 6:22 p.m. Theft of an undisclosed nature was reported near the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road.

7/4 9:36 a.m. A bag of clothes was stolen from a vehicle that was broken into near the 6100 block of Meadows Road.

7/4 10:23 a.m. Items valued between $700 and $900 were reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive.

7/4 12:31 p.m. A driveway mirror was reported stolen near the 4100 block of Upper Drive.

7/5 11:05 a.m. A pouch with a phone, two credit cards and an ID was stolen near the 1300 block of McVey Avenue.

7/5 8:43 p.m. A burglary was reported at an undisclosed location.

STOLEN VEHICLES

7/5 2:19 a.m. A stolen vehicle from Portland was recovered near the 50 block of Kerr Parkway.

7/5 5:33 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen near the 50 block of Kerr Parkway.

FRAUD

7/3 11:41 a.m. Someone said a credit card was opened in their name near the 100 block of A Avenue.

MISC.

7/3 9:06 a.m. A person who’d previously trespassed returned to a location near the 10 block of South State Street.

7/3 9:17 a.m. A person was asked to leave and started throwing things at someone near the 400 block of A Avenue.

7/3 9:15 a.m. A caller wanted to know if they could still drive their motorcycle after its license plate had been stolen.

7/3 10:13 a.m. A person said a previous renter left without doing a walkthrough near the 16800 block of Summer Place, and also still owed them rent.

7/3 10:53 a.m. A vehicle with its back window punched out had been parked for two days near Touchstone and Botticelli.

7/3 12:39 p.m. A sleeping bag and other personal items were found close to a play structure near the 15700 block of Waluga Drive.

7/3 12:43 p.m. A caller said a man who appeared to be transient followed them into a store and asked if they could buy cigarettes and other items.

7/3 1:03 p.m. A resident said they were watching their neighbor’s house and saw two people approach the door while two other men climbed the fence near the 1100 block of Hallinan Street.

7/3 2:16 p.m. A caller was worried about a dog in a car near the 4400 block of Lakeview Boulevard.

7/3 3:25 p.m. A man said he went to a park with a woman and he wanted to leave, but his wallet and phone were in her car and she refused to give him the keys, claiming she didn’t trust him.

7/3 3:37 p.m. A person wanted to talk to someone about the lake being closed. He was disappointed to be connected with an officer, saying he wanted to talk to a captain, lieutenant or the chief.

7/3 3:39 p.m. A man was reportedly taking off his pants, being loud and seemed agitated near 3rd Street and B Avenue.

7/3 4:04 p.m. A man was swearing and yelling slurs near the 400 block of A Avenue.

7/3 7:26 p.m. A dog had reportedly been barking all day near Stafford Road and Kilkenny Road.

7/3 7:48 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/3 8:54 p.m. A dog had reportedly been barking for nine hours near the 16900 block of Stafford Road.

7/3 10:39 p.m. A dog had been barking for 30 minutes and was possibly in distress due to fireworks near the 100 block of Kingsgate Road.

7/4 12:10 a.m. A resident said a large explosion went off and rattled their entire house near the 1300 block of Andrews Road. They did not think it was fireworks and also observed a car driving slowly.

7/4 2:23 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was parked at the side door of a building near the 6300 block of Meadows Road. An Uber driver was dealing with a canceled ride.

7/4 11:16 a.m. Someone who’d previously been trespassed had returned to a store near the 400 block of A Avenue.

7/4 12:42 p.m. A resident said that three weeks ago, they requested a driving reevaluation for their neighbor, who then started calling them names to other neighbors and spitting on their car while threatening that “something worse is going to happen.”

7/4 1:08 p.m. At least 80 teenagers carrying cases of Twisted Tea were seen at an undisclosed location. The party got shut down before it could start.

7/4 3:54 p.m. Kids were seen throwing fireworks in a dumpster near the 4700 block of Jean Road.

7/4 5:41 p.m. A suspicious looking person was possibly under the influence, smoking and may have been looking in cars near the 300 block of Oswego Pointe Drive.

7/4 6:03 p.m. A party with loud music was reported near Bryant Road and Kelok Road.

7/4 6:57 p.m. Fireworks were reported near the 17800 block of Lake Haven Drive.

7/4 7:45 p.m. An intoxicated person asked for a ride home near Lakeview Boulevard and Bryant Road.

7/4 8:23 p.m. Police took several more calls about fireworks.

7/4 8:59 p.m. Three teenage boys were punching a port-a-potty and trying to knock it over near the 50 block of Kingsgate Road.

7/4 9:22 p.m. More than 50 kids were drinking and smoking at an undisclosed location.

7/4 9:39 p.m. Kids were screaming in a pool near the 4900 block of Parkview Drive and it was unclear if they were playing or fighting.

7/4 10:04 p.m. Police took many more calls about fireworks.

7/4 10:17 p.m. A caller said 15 kids were setting off fireworks near the 80 block of Kingsgate Road and told them “get out of here old lady” as well as “we’re gonna get you.”

7/5 3:42 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was traveling fast near Kruse Way and Carman Drive.

7/5 10:54 a.m. An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight but nothing was taken near the 200 block of 6th Street.

7/5 11:07 a.m. A caller said they were driving near McVey Avenue and South State Street when a woman on a bike started screaming and swearing at them, asking if the caller was trying to kill her. The caller felt this was unwarranted.

7/5 4:35 p.m. People were setting off fireworks in the middle of the street near South Shore Boulevard and Greentree Road.

7/5 6:48 p.m. A possible domestic incident was reported.

7/5 8:58 p.m. Fireworks were reported near Bayberry Road and Iron Mountain Boulevard.

7/5 10:08 p.m. A 17-year-old said their parents locked them out of the house because they wouldn’t give up their phone.

7/6 1:47 a.m. A suspicious looking man with a flashlight and backpack was seen near Rye Road and Andrews Road. The caller said he “looked homeless” but wasn’t doing anything criminal.

7/6 2:42 a.m. A possible DUII was reported near Botticelli and Touchstone.