Boyer, Wideman, Klouda named to 6A baseball first team Published 11:01 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

The Lions earned it.

The West Linn baseball team won the Three Rivers League for the third straight year and took the second seed into the 2025 Class 6A state playoffs.

While West Linn fell short in its bid for a fourth straight state championship – the Lions got upset by No. 18 South Medford in the second playoff round – they were honored big-time in the 2025 all-state selections.

Lions were honored at six spots on all-state teams, with Carson Boyer, Danny Wideman and Caden Klouda all earning first-team nods.

Other Lions honored were Maverick Harper, Hank Curdy and Klouda again.

Lakeridge’s Andrew Ha was the only other area player selected after winning a berth on the honorable mention team as an outfielder.

Class 6A All-State Baseball

First team

Pitcher: Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin, junior; Carson Boyer, West Linn, senior; Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset, senior; Jace Dalton, Sprague, senior; Luke Erwin, South Salem, senior; Connor Parry, Sherwood, senior; Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant, senior. Relief Pitcher: Caden Klouda, West Linn, junior. Catcher: Isaac Pfeifer, Tualatin, senior; Teagan Scott, South Salem, junior. First Base: Cam Hyder, McMinnville, junior; Cody Roletto, Wells, senior. Infield: Noah Boria, Nelson, senior; Andrew Mhoon, Sprague, senior; Sawyer Nelson, South Salem, junior; Paxton Burke, Roseburg, junior; Kaeden Cruse, Grant, senior. Outfield: Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior; Gabe Coltman, Sunset, senior; Kainoa Santiago, Jesuit, senior; Gavin Price, South Salem, senior; Brayden Mix, McMinnville, senior. Utility: Jake Johnson, Roseburg, senior. Designated Hitter: River Hamilton, Barlow, senior.

Player of the Year: Kaeden Cruse, Grant

Pitcher of the Year: Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset

Coaches of the Year: Matt Kabza, Grant; John Barnes, Sunset

Second team

Pitcher: Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic, senior; Sam Smith, Central Catholic, freshman; Johnny Ingalls, Jesuit, senior; August Ware, Glencoe, junior; Cam Thomas, Sheldon, sophomore. Relief Pitcher: Ben Hennan, South Salem, senior. Catcher: Nolan Foglio, Clackamas, junior; Carter Howard, West Salem, senior. First Base: Alex Pearson, Tigard, senior; Carter Stewart, Jesuit, senior. Infield: Maverick Harper, West Linn, senior; Kobe Sparks, Sandy, senior; Jayden Nakamura, Aloha, senior; Jake Rolling, Jesuit, junior; Landon Brown, Sherwood, junior; Cal Robbins, Roseburg, sophomore. Outfield: Caden Klouda, West Linn, junior; Jonah Lam, Clackamas, sophomore; Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior; Jackson Poole, Wells, senior. Utility: Matsen Saruwatari, Central Catholic, senior. Designated Hitter: Dillon Garg, Jesuit, senior; Elliot Raiton, Grant, junior.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Ben Foglio, Clackamas, sophomore; Max Green, Sandy, senior; Cole Crossley, Mountainside, senior; Chase Garland, West Salem, senior; Harrison Buckingham, South Salem, sophomore; Alex Lopez, Sherwood, junior; Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior; Jinki Tomita, Grant, junior. Catcher: Brady McCarthy, Grant, senior; Ramsey Prentice, Wells, sophomore. First Base: Jackson Buckingham, South Salem, senior; Kevin Carreri, Forest Grove, sophomore. Infield: Hank Curdy, West Linn, junior; Ty Sconfienza, Reynolds, junior; Aidan Rice, Central Catholic, senior; Dakota Chun, Sunset, senior; Kevin Semm, South Salem, senior; Owen Sonne, McDaniel, senior; Jace McGowen, Grants Pass, senior; Keegan Painter, South Medford, junior. Outfield: Andrew Ha, Lakeridge, junior; Lance McKey, Central Catholic, senior; Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior; Chase Austin, Beaverton, sophomore; Aaron Rolfe, McMinnville, junior; Colton Miller, North Medford, senior. Utility: Maxwell Stuart, Westview, senior. Designated Hitter: Luke Robbins, Roseburg, senior.