Stafford Road traffic closures in Lake Oswego and West Linn will change starting next week Published 3:52 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Ongoing Stafford Road traffic impacts related to Clackamas County’s road improvement project will change next week.

Starting July 15 and through Sept. 30, the Stafford Road and Childs Road intersection will be closed, while the Stafford Road and Johnson Road intersection will reopen. Stafford Road between Johnson Road and Rosemont Road will be closed through Sept. 30. Construction is expected to continue through 2026.

The county’s road safety project includes adding a roundabout at Childs Road, realigning Johnson Road, adding a southbound left-turn lane at Johnson Road and adding a bike lane and widening Stafford Road between Pattulo Way and Rosemont Road, among other things.