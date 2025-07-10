Coach Cho + LO Schools Foundation MS/HS Camp due in July Published 3:20 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Do you like basketball?

What about teachers? Do you like teachers?

Well here’s a chance for your kids to learn more about basketball and help local teachers at the same time – it’s the Coach Cho + Lake Oswego Schools Foundation MS/HS Camp.

Led by former Lake Oswego High School boys varsity basketball coach Marshall Cho, the basketball camps are open to middle school and high school boys and girls in two sessions at the end of July.

The camps cost $75 per person, with the boys camp scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 28-29, and the girls camp scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 30-31. Noth camps will be held at at Lakeridge Middle School (4700 Jean Rd, Lake Oswego, 97035).

To register, go to marshallcho.com/classes/p/coach-cho-lake-oswego-schools-foundation-mshs-camp

The camp website tells campers to “expect intense pace and repetitions for the 3-hour sessions, focusing on shooting, playmaking, and small group play. Players at the middle school level will get a chance to challenge themselves against high school players. High school players will have a chance to train and compete against selected invited college players as well. The objective all week will be to push players out of their comfort zone to address what they will most need to work on this offseason.”

Part of the registration fees will go to the Lake Oswego Schools Foundation, whose mission is to fund teaching positions in LOSD. Learn more about the Lake Oswego Schools Foundation at losfoundation.org.