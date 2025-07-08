Task force to begin assessing Lake Oswego’s tree protection policies Published 4:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The task force designated to recommend how the city of Lake Oswego may change its tree protection policies will begin to meet next week.

The group “shall focus on enhancing the long-term sustainability of Lake Oswego’s urban forest by incorporating best management practices in urban forestry, while also ensuring regulatory efficiency, clarity and effectiveness,” according to the city website.

The first of approximately six task force meetings will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 14 via Zoom. Members of the public can submit comments to the city about their opinions on tree protection policies to planning@lakeoswego.city.

The city’s tree code policies have come under scrutiny over the years due to concern over developers cutting down trees, along with the January 2024 ice storm that saw trees fall onto homes. The task force will help the city determine if it plans to make tree protection permits more or less stringent.