Lake Oswego girls lax lands three on all-state first team Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

For the 2025 spring season, many of the Three Rivers League’s best girls lacrosse players turned out to be Oregon’s best, too.

In the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association’s all-state selections for 2025, Lake Oswego landed three players (Millie Prager – the TRL Player of the Year – Barrett Doan and Merideth Rubenstein) on the first team and saw six honored overall.

West Linn, meanwhile, saw Caitlin Juenger named to the first team and had three players honored overall.

Grant’s Kate Ratanaproeksa was honored as Player of the Year, while Generals’ coach Helen McDevitt was named Coach of the Year.

OGLA All-State Girls Lacrosse

First Team

Attack: Kate Ratanaproeksa, sr., Grant; Ruby Halpin, so., Oregon Episcopal; Barrett Doan, sr., Lake Oswego; Avery Nelson, jr., Westview. Midfield: Gigi Abernethy, sr., Jesuit; Millie Prager, sr., Lake Oswego; Nora LeBlanc, sr., St. Mary’s; Quinny Handley, sr., Jesuit; Marina Streich, sr., Grant; Ellie Johnson, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Ruby Maki, sr., Oregon Episcopal. Defense: Merideth Rubenstein, sr., Lake Oswego; Taylor Stalick, sr., Jesuit; Maren Lufiyya, so., Central Catholic; Caitlin Juenger, sr., West Linn. Goalie: Annika Null, sr., Westview.

Player of the Year: Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant

Coach of the Year: Helen McDevitt, Grant

Second Team

Attack: Brooklyn Schiele, sr., West Linn; Katherine Warner-Frey, jr., Lincoln; Hazel Mackey, so., Jesuit; Addison Deibele, sr., Tualatin. Midfield: Isla Hoffelt, so., Grant; Elise Mahlum, sr., Westview; Lilah Turley, sr., Lake Oswego; Ashley Hendrickson, sr., Beaverton; Parker Lemm, sr., Lake Oswego; Josie Faaborg, fr., Hood River; Piper Beall, so., West Linn. Defense: Jojo Kobos, jr., Oregon Episcopal; Olivia Jordan, sr., Lake Oswego; Taylor Young, jr., Jesuit; Soraya Merida, so., Cleveland. Goalie: Kat Ellett, sr., Wilsonville.