Accusations from neighbors and ‘aimless’ walking: Lake Oswego’s police log Published 9:24 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

ACCIDENTS

6/27 5:06 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 10 block of Jefferson Parkway. No one was injured.

MISC.

6/27 10:25 a.m. A possible domestic incident was reported.

6/27 11:20 a.m. Someone appeared to be filming outside a bank near the 200 block of A Avenue.

6/27 11:37 a.m. A person said they were having ongoing issues with construction vehicles blocking their driveway near the 1000 block of North Shore Place.

6/27 2:47 p.m. A caller said an auditor was outside filming a bank branch near the 16000 block of Boones Ferry Road.

6/27 4:08 p.m. A caller was worried after seeing three teenagers dragging a “very, very injured cat” off to the side of the road near South Shore Boulevard and Allen Road. They thought the teenagers had just found the cat and not hurt it.

6/27 4:31 p.m. Someone said they injured their back while defending their dog from other dogs near the 15400 block of Brianne Court.

6/27 4:42 p.m. A caller said two teen boys were riding e-bikes across a playground while kids were playing near the 5800 block of McEwan Road.

6/27 6:10 p.m. A resident said baby ducks were stuck in their backyard. They called back and said they didn’t need the police anymore.

6/27 7:27 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near the 4000 block of Mercantile Drive.

6/27 10:41 p.m. A man was walking up and down a stretch of fence and talking to himself near the 5600 block of La Mesa Court.

6/28 4:32 a.m. A man who appeared to be “very intoxicated” was singing and seemed to have a drink in his hand near the 4000 block of Mercantile Drive.

6/28 6:58 a.m. A woman said she heard her neighbors talking about murdering her. The neighbors told police they didn’t know who she was.

6/28 3:01 p.m. Someone said their daughter, who was a minor, sold pictures of her feet online and they wanted an officer to tell her that this was “inappropriate, wrong and illegal.”

6/28 5:55 p.m. A person said their roommate was grabbing and attacking them.

6/28 8:03 p.m. A possible domestic incident was reported.

6/28 10:28 p.m. A man was walking in the road “aimlessly” while shirtless and spinning around near Knaus Road and Goodall Road.

6/28 11:42 p.m. Someone said they needed to leave after seeing an ex at a location, because they didn’t feel safe.

6/29 5:09 a.m. A possible domestic incident was reported.

6/29 6:27 a.m. A caller said a man threatened to kill her with a gun and chased her at an undisclosed location.

6/29 9:47 a.m. A person reported an off-leash dog near the 1300 block of Bickner Street. Police found dogs on leashes when they arrived and handed out some stickers.

6/29 11:28 a.m. A caller believed a dog in a car was in distress near the 50 block of South State Street.

6/29 12:53 p.m. A resident said their contractor was calling them names and bullying them.

6/29 1:35 p.m. A woman appeared to be “very drunk” and fell into the water near the 100 block of Foothills Road.

6/29 2:52 p.m. Someone reported their daughter had been punched in the face.

6/29 3:52 p.m. A person arrived home to find their car door open near the 500 block of Boca Ratan Drive, but nothing had been taken.

6/29 5:49 p.m. Guests were refusing to leave a property near the 15200 block of Bangy Road.

6/29 6:27 p.m. A caller said someone they knew 22 years ago was leaving messages claiming to know where they lived and other “ramblings.”

6/29 6:39 p.m. A construction crew was reportedly working after hours near the 15700 block of Twin Fir Road.

6/29 8:02 p.m. Four kids were reportedly fishing near the 700 block of North Shore Road.

6/29 10:40 p.m. A caller said their neighbor had accused her of “different things” and also “looked at her weird.”

6/29 11:59 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was parked in the wrong lane with its lights on near Lakeview Boulevard and Pilkington Road.