OPINION: Hats off to Lake Oswego parks and rec Published 8:51 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Accolades to the LO parks and rec team for the Fourth of July weekend activities that served so many people from our community and showcased the beauty of Lake Oswego to family, friends and visitors. From the Millennium Concert Band concert Thursday to all the Fourth of July activities (especially the parade) to an evening concert and a stellar Saturday market, this team was busy for many days. We can’t wait to kick off the concert season this Wednesday and enjoy all the activities our outstanding Parks and Recreation team have planned for the summer of 2025! The 249th celebration of the U.S. was outstanding — just think what the 250th will look like!

Liz Hartman

LO Chamber of Commerce