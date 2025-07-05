PHOTOS: Lake Oswego enjoys Star Spangled Parade for Fourth of July Published 11:46 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

1/32 Swipe or click to see more Thousands lined the streets to view Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 2/32 Swipe or click to see more A band plays from one of the floats at the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 3/32 Swipe or click to see more Miss and Mrs. Oregon wave to the crowd during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 4/32 Swipe or click to see more Ace Hardware represents at the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 5/32 Swipe or click to see more People wave from a car as it makes its way through the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 6/32 Swipe or click to see more The Lake Oswego City Council poses during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 7/32 Swipe or click to see more Kids pet a dog during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 8/32 Swipe or click to see more A martial arts demonstration takes place during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 9/32 Swipe or click to see more Lake Oswego softball is seen during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 10/32 Swipe or click to see more The parade continues down A Avenue. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 11/32 Swipe or click to see more People march down A Avenue during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 12/32 Swipe or click to see more Lake Oswego City Councilor Rachel Verdick waves during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 13/32 Swipe or click to see more A dog shows patriotism during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 14/32 Swipe or click to see more People smile during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 15/32 Swipe or click to see more Thousands lined the streets to view Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 16/32 Swipe or click to see more This Chinese Lion Dance costume entertained attendees of Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 17/32 Swipe or click to see more Lake Oswego City Councilor John Wendland shares candy with at the Lake Oswego July 4th Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 18/32 Swipe or click to see more People and dogs pose during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 19/32 Swipe or click to see more Rep. Daniel Nguyen passes out candy at Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 20/32 Swipe or click to see more Lake Oswego Open Studios is represented at the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 21/32 Swipe or click to see more A person plays bagpipes during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 22/32 Swipe or click to see more The Lakewood Theatre Company is seen at the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 23/32 Swipe or click to see more The Daughters of the American Revolution walk during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 24/32 Swipe or click to see more Naval Chief Petty Officer McDonald waves to the crowd while representing Lake Oswego’s All American Post. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 25/32 Swipe or click to see more Youngsters wave the flag while hoping for some candy from those walking in the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 26/32 Swipe or click to see more A car drives down A Avenue during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 27/32 Swipe or click to see more Lake Oswego Girl Scouts wave their flags and pass out candy as they walk in Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 28/32 Swipe or click to see more People dance during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 29/32 Swipe or click to see more Music is played during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 30/32 Swipe or click to see more Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School is represented at the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 31/32 Swipe or click to see more A car makes its way down A Avenue. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 32/32 Swipe or click to see more Drums are played during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)

Scores of Lake Oswego residents lined A Avenue Friday, July 4 for one of the city’s signature events: the Star Spangled Parade.

Check out our photos from the festivities!