PHOTOS: Lake Oswego enjoys Star Spangled Parade for Fourth of July

Published 11:46 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

By J. Brian Monihan

1/32
Thousands lined the streets to view Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)

Scores of Lake Oswego residents lined A Avenue Friday, July 4 for one of the city’s signature events: the Star Spangled Parade.

Check out our photos from the festivities!

