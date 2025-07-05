PHOTOS: Lake Oswego enjoys Star Spangled Parade for Fourth of July
Published 11:46 am Saturday, July 5, 2025
Thousands lined the streets to view Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
A band plays from one of the floats at the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Miss and Mrs. Oregon wave to the crowd during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Ace Hardware represents at the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
People wave from a car as it makes its way through the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
The Lake Oswego City Council poses during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Kids pet a dog during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
A martial arts demonstration takes place during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Lake Oswego softball is seen during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
The parade continues down A Avenue. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
People march down A Avenue during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Lake Oswego City Councilor Rachel Verdick waves during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
A dog shows patriotism during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
People smile during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
This Chinese Lion Dance costume entertained attendees of Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Lake Oswego City Councilor John Wendland shares candy with at the Lake Oswego July 4th Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
People and dogs pose during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Rep. Daniel Nguyen passes out candy at Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Lake Oswego Open Studios is represented at the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
A person plays bagpipes during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
The Lakewood Theatre Company is seen at the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
The Daughters of the American Revolution walk during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Naval Chief Petty Officer McDonald waves to the crowd while representing Lake Oswego’s All American Post. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Youngsters wave the flag while hoping for some candy from those walking in the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
A car drives down A Avenue during the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Lake Oswego Girl Scouts wave their flags and pass out candy as they walk in Lake Oswego’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
People dance during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Music is played during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School is represented at the parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
A car makes its way down A Avenue. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Drums are played during the Star Spangled Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)
Scores of Lake Oswego residents lined A Avenue Friday, July 4 for one of the city’s signature events: the Star Spangled Parade.
Check out our photos from the festivities!