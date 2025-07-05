Find out who won Lake Oswego theatre awards Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Lakewood Theatre Company has awarded the standout actors, directors and offstage personnel who made the 2024-25 season sing.

The company, which puts on plays at the Lakewood Center of the Arts, delivered the following plaudits during a Oregon Theatrical Society Awards Monday, June 30:

Best Play – “Noises Off”

Best Musical – “Jersey Boys”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical – Russell Fischer as Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical – Danielle Valentine as Mary Delgado in “Jersey Boys”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical – Diego Solan Kjelland as Bob Gaudio in “Jersey Boys”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical – Aida Valentine as Francine in “Jersey Boys”

Best Leading Actor in a Play – Tom Walton as Garry in “Noises Off”

Best Leading Actress in a Play – Sarah Lucht as Dotty in “Noises Off”

Best Featured Actor in a Play – Grant Byington as Selsdon in “Noises Off” and Mark Schwahn as Frederick in “Noises Off”

Best Featured Actress in a Play – Bonnie Auguston as Brooke in “Noises Off”

Best Choreographer – Julana Torres for “Jersey Boys”

Best Musical Direction – Kent Wilson for “Jersey Boys”

Best Sound Design – Michael Bard for “Jersey Boys”

Best Light Design – Alexz Trent Eccles for “Jersey Boys”

Best Set Design – Chris Whitten for “Noises Off”

Best Costume Design – Paige A. Hanna for “Jersey Boys” and Laura Helgeson for “Jersey Boys” Best Director – Musical – Isaac Lamb for “Jersey Boys”

Best Director – Play – Don Alder for “Noises Off”

Lakewood performers and those behind the camera were scrutinized by a panel of judges who attended all Lakewood plays.

“The musical ‘Jersey Boys’ and the comedy ‘Noises Off’ swept the awards, following their well-attended runs and acclaimed reviews,” a Lakewood press release reads.