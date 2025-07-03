The Top 10: 2025 TRL and NWOC Girls Golf

Published 5:11 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/10
Check out this collection of the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville girls golf seasons. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest matches lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos. So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville girls golf seasons.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.

