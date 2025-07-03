OPINION: Fourth of July closure of Oswego Lake is about safety, not exclusion Published 8:03 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

My husband and I are hardworking individuals who retired 10 years ago on Oswego canal, building a home and a life around the beauty of Oswego Lake. As a retired ER nurse and my husband, a retired contractor, we have spent decades working tirelessly to achieve the dream of living by the water. We are not entitled homeowners living in a mansion; we are ordinary people who have made significant sacrifices to enjoy the privileges that come with the direct water access we pay to enjoy.

The recent media portrayal of Oswego Lake waterfront residents as elitist or exclusionary is not only inaccurate but also deeply insulting. We have invested our time, energy and finances into this community, paying dearly for the right to access and enjoy the lake. Our steep annual fees contribute to maintaining the lake’s quality and ensuring safety for everyone who uses it. It is essential to recognize that homeowners, not the public, are the ones who bear the financial burden and assume the liability supporting the infrastructure and services that keep the lake safe and enjoyable.

The need to close the lake to the public during busy holiday weekends, such as this Fourth of July, arises from a genuine concern for safety. The influx of visitors places an overwhelming strain on the limited lake and community resources, making it increasingly difficult for Lake Patrol to effectively monitor and respond to emergencies. As someone who has spent years in emergency medicine, I understand the potential dangers that come with overcrowding. The risks of accidents and emergencies increase significantly, and our current capacity to manage these situations is simply insufficient.

I am sure the decision to close the lake was not made lightly; it is a necessary measure to protect both residents and visitors alike. This closure is not about excluding the public; it is about ensuring that we can maintain a safe environment. The goal is to create a balanced approach that allows for public access, while preserving the integrity and safety of the lake.

Understanding from the community is necessary as we navigate these new challenges. Our dreams have been built on hard work and commitment, and we are dedicated to sharing the lake responsibly. Let us come together to find solutions that respect the contribution of the stakeholders, ensuring that Oswego Lake remains a safe, inviting and cherished place for everyone.

Cheryl Levie is a Lake Oswego resident.