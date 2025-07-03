Former Trail Blazer convicted of rape stemming from incident at Lake Oswego home Published 2:21 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore was found guilty of rape in Clackamas County Circuit Court stemming from an incident during a 2021 party at former teammate Robert Covington’s home in Lake Oswego.

Along with being convicted of first-degree rape, McLemore, 32, was also found guilty of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree sexual abuse during a court hearing Thursday, July 3. McLemore will be sentenced July 9.

“We recognize there are those who fear individuals with celebrity status or a position of prominence can avoid prosecution. Not in Clackamas County. This case demonstrates my office prosecutes criminal acts regardless of the offender’s community status,” said District Attorney John Wentworth in a press release.

According to the press release, prosecutor Scott Healy told the jury that the victim — a 21-year-old woman — was “hammered unconscious drunk” that night, vomited earlier in the evening, was slurring her speech and could barely lift her head.

After the victim fell asleep at 2 a.m. McLemore sexually penetrated her with his finger and subsequently engaged in intercourse with her around 6 a.m. Meanwhile the victim was fading in and out of consciousness and was frightened and traumatized. Later that day she sought a specialized medical examination for victims of sexual assault, according to the release.

“(The defendant) needs to be held accountable for what he did. You can’t do that to somebody, let alone somebody that you don’t know either. You don’t do that to people and just be able to get away with it. I don’t care who you are,” the victim said during her trial testimony, according to the press release.

McLemore’s attorneys had claimed that the sex was consensual and that the victim initiated the sexual contact.

The Lake Oswego Police Department arrested McLemore at the Portland International Airport in April 2024.

McLemore played in the NBA for nine seasons, including one season with the Trail Blazers in 2021-22.