Chick-fil-A announces opening date for Lake Oswego location Published 9:47 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Chick-fil-A is poised to open in Lake Oswego at last.

The popular chicken sandwich chain announced that it is opening in Lake Oswego Thursday, July 10 at the former Stanford’s restaurant site at 14801 Kruse Oaks Blvd.

The restaurant is 8,000 square feet, seats 160 people across an indoor dining room and patio “and features original brick architecture and outdoor landscaping, skylights and a new playground.” Unlike many of its sites, this Chick-fil-A location will not be a drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A initially submitted an application for the site in late 2023 and began construction in 2024.

“Unlike other Chick-fil-As in the greater Portland metropolitan area, this will be the first local Chick-fil-A that does not offer drive-through facilities. The proposed dine-in model is expected to be replicated at other future Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region (as well as future Chick-fil-A locations that will feature Chick-fil-A drive-through services but no indoor seating) as the restaurant chain continues to expand in the market,” an application document reads.

On opening day, the restaurant is asking the community to dress in cow print for one free entrée and is donating $25,000 to Feeding America “to aid in the fight against hunger in the local Lake Oswego community.”

Stanford’s closed in 2022.