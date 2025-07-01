Theresa Kathleen Nogueira (Sterbenk)

Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

June 3, 1953 – May 21, 2025 – Theresa Kathleen Nogueira, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Sunriver, Oregon. She was 71 years old. Her passing is a heartbreaking loss to everyone who knew and loved her.

Born on June 3, 1953, in Oakland, California, Theresa was raised in San Leandro, where her vibrant personality and love for others began to shine. She studied dental hygiene at Chabot College and worked as a dental hygienist before moving to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1993, where she devoted herself full-time to raising her two children. During that time, she also assisted her husband in building and running his business, offering her time, care, and steady presence behind the scenes.

Theresa was the heart of her family — full of life, love, and an unforgettable quick wit. She had a bubbly, generous spirit and a deep love for entertaining, cooking, and making everyone feel welcome. Whether hosting teammates, organizing carpools, or cheering from the sidelines, she poured her heart into supporting her children’s dreams and created a home filled with warmth and laughter.

A devoted and loving wife to her husband John for 49 years, Theresa was also an active member of the Lake Oswego Women’s Auxiliary and a tireless volunteer at Lake Oswego High School and Lake Grove Elementary. She touched countless lives as a second mom to many, with an open door and an open heart.

Theresa is survived by her husband John Nogueira; her children Brian Nogueira (Marcie) and Laura Violon (Axel); her grandchildren Nash, Briggs, and Chloe; and her sisters Juanita Epps, Dianne Lague, and Noreen Wernsing. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love she gave and the joy she brought to so many.

A celebration of life will be announced by the family in the coming months.