The Top 10: 2025 TRL and NWOC Girls Tennis Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 2/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 3/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 4/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 5/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 6/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 7/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 8/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 9/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance) 10/10 Swipe or click to see more Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville girls tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest matches lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos. So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville girls tennis seasons.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.