OPINION: Lake Oswego needs to adopt sustainable landscaping practices Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

How often have I cranked up my earbuds to try and block the sound of gas-powered landscaping equipment as I walk Lake Oswego’s streets, roads and paths. Unfortunately, the roar pierces both ears and walls. Bad enough for me, worse for crews mowing and blowing yards, lousy for wildlife.

But there’s a solution that would lessen the impact of noxious noise and air quality, one Portland has already taken — ban gas-powered landscaping equipment.

Battery-powered equipment is easier on the ears and far healthier for all our lungs. It’s time the city of Lake Oswego takes the inevitable step of requiring environmentally sustainable landscaping equipment.

Chey Bowlan

Lake Oswego