OPINION: History Connection says farewell Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

What a great ten years it’s been writing my History Connection column and working with Lake Oswego Review publisher Brian Monihan and editors Gary Sein and Patrick Malee. Gary Stein preceded Patrick and had just started at the Review about the same time I started writing the column, May 2013.

Brian and Patrick, thank you for the opportunity to share my enthusiasm for local history and for giving me the freedom to choose historical subjects I thought would be of interest to readers. Patrick, like Gary, rarely if ever red-lighted any of my submissions and he almost always used the photos I sent. Photos really help bring the stories to life.They become more meaningful and readers can connect if they see a picture.

After ten years, I felt it was time to move on. History Connection now lives as a blog on my website nancydunis.com and also has a home of its own https://historiconnectionblog.my.canva.site/. Just want historical snippets? You can find those on my HistoryConnection Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567968327059.

Readers, thank you for reading the column. I hope many of you will stay connected.

Again, a warm heartfelt thanks to the Review.

Nancy Dunis

Lake Oswego