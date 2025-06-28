Local players shine at 2025 Les Schwab Bowl Published 4:21 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Wilsonville's Luke Carli tries to make a catch during the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more West Linn's Brett Ronson celebrates a stop in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Lakeridge's Adam Ferrell makes a kick in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

You’ve seen the photos.

You’ve read the headlines – “Team Columbia beats Team Willamette 34-21 in 2025 Les Schwab Bowl.”

But you don’t know the behind-the-scenes stories as told by some of your favorite local football stars from the Les Schwab Bowl, held Friday, June 27, at Lewis & Clark College.

The game is an annual high school all-star game featuring high school players from various classifications in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Area players who participated in this year’s game were: graduated West Linn senior defensive lineman Brett Ronson; graduated Lakeridge senior place kicker Adam Ferrell; incoming Wilsonville senior receiver Luke Carli; and incoming Wilsonville senior receiver/kick returner Keona Tam.

Here’s what three of those local stars had to say.

Brett Ronson, Team Columbia

Ronson is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive lineman who will play baseball next year at Mt. Hood Community College. Reflecting back on his week, Ronson said he wouldn’t have missed the LSI for anything.

“It was a great week, a great time being out here one last time,” Ronson said. “When you bring the best of the best in from different areas, it might be hard to put egos aside and you might butt heads a little bit, but I think we bonded great and had great team chemistry.”

The Game: Ronson, who transferred to West Linn before his freshman year, said his favorite parts of the game were getting a sack in the contest and getting to play with childhood friends from Clackamas and Nelson.

The Week: Ronson said the best parts of the week were getting a win for Team Columbia and bonding with his teammates.

“Just playing with my old teammates from Clackamas, playing with one of my best friends – (Nelson’s) Tanner Saxe – and the Nelson guys one last time and bonding with them and getting one last game was great,” Ronson said.

Luke Carli, Team Columbia

Carli is a 6-1, 186-pound incoming senior receiver at Wilsonville. While Carli said he was nervous about the experience, he was thrilled with the way things worked out.

“Going into it, I was nervous, but once I got out there with all the guys, after bonding all week, it’s a great experience,” Carli said. “Everything just went away and it was just exciting.”

The Game: Carli – he had one catch in the game and very nearly caught another pass for a touchdown (he landed just an inch out of bounds) – said his favorite part of the game was getting to compete against the region’s best players.

The Week: Carli said the best part of the week was making new friends.

“My favorite part of the week – (I didn’t) know a single person except people (for Tam) – so it was building new friendships,” Carli said. “I had like six or seven guys where we’d hang out every night and talk for hours and hours and that was probably the highlight of this week.”

Adam Ferrell, Team Willamette

Ferrell is a 5-11, 165-pound place kicker who will attend school next year at Boise State University. Ferrell said that he couldn’t have asked for more from his final high school football game.

“I’ve worked so hard to get here, so now, after graduating, coming here and playing with the best in a great bowl game, the Les Schwab Bowl, it means a lot,” Ferrell said. “It felt great.”

The Game: Ferrell – he connected on all three of his extra point attempts in the contest – said his favorite part of the game was just getting to kick one last time.

The Week: Ferrell said the best part of the week was making new connections with his teammates and competitors.

“My favorite part was all the connections I’ve built,” Ferrell said. “I came in here knowing absolutely nobody, but all the guys I met were great. I met a bunch of people, made friends fast and I’m thankful for that. … I’ve built connections that are going to last longer than just tonight.”

