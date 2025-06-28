Lake Oswego residents can drop off bulky items at upcoming event Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Lake Oswego residents with disposable items too large to place in their curbside bin are in luck.

The city of Lake Oswego and Republic Services are hosting a bulky waste drop-off event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12 at the Republic Services location at 10295 SW Ridder Road in Wilsonville.

Some items residents can drop off for free include: dishwashers, stoves, dryers, water heaters, furniture, mattresses, scrap metal and clean, untreated wood.

Items that aren’t accepted include: freon, construction debris of any type, propane bottles or canisters, paint, batteries, solvents, thinners, household garbage, car tires and yard debris.

Only Lake Oswego residents are allowed to participate.