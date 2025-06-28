Lake Oswego shares 2024-25 athletic honors Published 10:11 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Lakers got as much as they could from the just-completed 2024-25 school year.

And Lake Oswego seniors led the way to that success.

Here’s a brief snapshot of senior-led Lake Oswego success in the just-completed school year.

The Lake Oswego football team won the Three Rivers League championship, and later, advanced to the Class 6A state title game.

The Lake Oswego girls cross country team won the TRL district title, and later, took second place at the 6A state meet.

The Laker boys water polo team won the TRL championship, and later, took the Class 6A state crown.

Lake Oswego senior Lusiano Lopez wrestled to a TRL championship at 215 pounds, then went on to place third at the 6A state tournament.

The Laker boys swim team placed second in the TRL district meet, and later, took eighth at state.

Lake Oswego senior AnneMarie Vlaic won TRL crowns in the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle, then came back to win both those events again at state.

The Laker boys ski team finished second in the TRL regular season, but came back to win the boys combined title in the ’25 Alpine State Championships.

The Lake Oswego girls golf team battled to a TRL championship, then came back strong to win their second straight Class 6A state title.

Likewise, the Laker boys golf team won the TRL district crown, then went on to win the 6A state crown.

The Lake Oswego girls lacrosse team fought its way to a TRL title, then advanced all the way to the OGLA state semifinals.

The Lake Oswego boys tennis team saw third-seeded seniors Ryan Alavi and Robert Evenson battle their way to third in the state tennis doubles draw and lead the Lakers to third overall.

In response, Lake Oswego showered its seniors with awards and honors at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Here’s a list of the Lakers’ end-of-season honors.