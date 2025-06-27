‘Go play:’ Summer events abound in Lake Oswego and Wilsonville Published 9:34 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Fourth of July in Lake Oswego

The city of Lake Oswego’s annual Star Spangled Celebration will start Thursday, July 3 and continue all day Friday, July 4. It will include a concert from the Millennium Concert Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at Millennium Plaza Park. The parade along A Avenue will start the next day at 10 a.m. and feature participation from many local organizations. Finally, there will be a concert and laser show from 8-10:45 p.m. at Foothills Park.

Fourth of July in Wilsonville

The city of Wilsonville will host its own laser light show and concert on Friday, July 4, with music starting at 8 p.m. and the light show at 9:45 p.m. in Town Center Park.

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue July 5 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market is located in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Lake Oswego concert series

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle will play blues and soul music from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Foothills Park.

Robert Henry $ the Repeaters will perform country tunes from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Millennium Plaza Park.

Wilsonville Skate Jam

The Wilsonville Skate Jam, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 19 at Memorial Park Skate Park, will allow skaters of all skill levels to participate in a jam session that will also include a prize raffle, gear giveaway and treats from Kona Ice.